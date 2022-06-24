$1000 Invested In Allstate 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Allstate ALL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.03%. Currently, Allstate has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,709.15 today based on a price of $126.86 for ALL at the time of writing.

Allstate's Performance Over Last 10 Years

