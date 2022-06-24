$1000 Invested In Analog Devices 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Analog Devices ADI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.91%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,293.68 today based on a price of $148.24 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.