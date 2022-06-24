Here's How Much $100 Invested In Agilent Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Agilent Technologies A has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.19%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion.

Buying $100 In A: If an investor had bought $100 of A stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $201.60 today based on a price of $119.37 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.