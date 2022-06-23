Recap: Jerash Holdings (US) Q4 Earnings

Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jerash Holdings (US) missed estimated earnings by 114.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $7.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jerash Holdings (US)'s past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.34 0.12 0.10 EPS Actual 0.13 0.39 0.17 0.06 Revenue Estimate 31.50M 44.85M 25.30M 20.00M Revenue Actual 36.81M 45.71M 29.89M 23.76M

To track all earnings releases for Jerash Holdings (US) visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.