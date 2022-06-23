Recap: Jerash Holdings (US) Q4 Earnings

Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jerash Holdings (US) missed estimated earnings by 114.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $7.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jerash Holdings (US)'s past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.34
|0.12
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.39
|0.17
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|31.50M
|44.85M
|25.30M
|20.00M
|Revenue Actual
|36.81M
|45.71M
|29.89M
|23.76M
To track all earnings releases for Jerash Holdings (US) visit their earnings calendar here.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.