Recap: Redhill Biopharma Q1 Earnings

Redhill Biopharma RDHL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Redhill Biopharma reported an EPS of $0.03.

Revenue was down $2.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 12.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Redhill Biopharma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.21 -0.12 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.50 -0.06 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 24.08M 24.52M 25.02M 22.70M Revenue Actual 22.07M 21.61M 21.50M 20.57M

