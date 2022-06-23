Recap: Redhill Biopharma Q1 Earnings

Redhill Biopharma RDHL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Redhill Biopharma reported an EPS of $0.03.
Revenue was down $2.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 12.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Redhill Biopharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.33
|-0.21
|-0.12
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.50
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|24.08M
|24.52M
|25.02M
|22.70M
|Revenue Actual
|22.07M
|21.61M
|21.50M
|20.57M
To track all earnings releases for Redhill Biopharma visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews