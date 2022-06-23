ñol

Darden Restaurants: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read

 

Darden Restaurants DRI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Darden Restaurants beat estimated earnings by 1.36%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.21.

Revenue was up $324.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 2.12 1.43 1.65 1.79
EPS Actual 1.93 1.48 1.76 2.03
Revenue Estimate 2.51B 2.23B 2.24B 2.19B
Revenue Actual 2.45B 2.27B 2.31B 2.28B

To track all earnings releases for Darden Restaurants visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

