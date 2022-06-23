Darden Restaurants: Q4 Earnings Insights

Darden Restaurants DRI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Darden Restaurants beat estimated earnings by 1.36%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.21.
Revenue was up $324.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.12
|1.43
|1.65
|1.79
|EPS Actual
|1.93
|1.48
|1.76
|2.03
|Revenue Estimate
|2.51B
|2.23B
|2.24B
|2.19B
|Revenue Actual
|2.45B
|2.27B
|2.31B
|2.28B
To track all earnings releases for Darden Restaurants visit their earnings calendar here.
