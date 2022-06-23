Rite Aid: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rite Aid RAD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rite Aid beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.7.

Revenue was down $146.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.07 which was followed by a 3.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.14 -0.48 0.22 EPS Actual -1.63 0.15 -0.41 0.38 Revenue Estimate 5.95B 6.32B 6.21B 6.21B Revenue Actual 6.07B 6.23B 6.11B 6.16B

To track all earnings releases for Rite Aid visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.