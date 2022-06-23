Rite Aid: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rite Aid RAD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rite Aid beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.7.
Revenue was down $146.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.07 which was followed by a 3.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.56
|-0.14
|-0.48
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|-1.63
|0.15
|-0.41
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|5.95B
|6.32B
|6.21B
|6.21B
|Revenue Actual
|6.07B
|6.23B
|6.11B
|6.16B
To track all earnings releases for Rite Aid visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews