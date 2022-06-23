ñol

FactSet Research Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 7:43 AM | 1 min read

 

FactSet Research Systems FDS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FactSet Research Systems beat estimated earnings by 16.41%, reporting an EPS of $3.76 versus an estimate of $3.23.

Revenue was up $89.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.97 2.99 2.72 2.74
EPS Actual 3.27 3.25 2.88 2.72
Revenue Estimate 426.38M 419.13M 404.97M 397.92M
Revenue Actual 431.12M 424.73M 411.89M 399.56M

To track all earnings releases for FactSet Research Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

