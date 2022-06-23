FactSet Research Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights

FactSet Research Systems FDS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FactSet Research Systems beat estimated earnings by 16.41%, reporting an EPS of $3.76 versus an estimate of $3.23.
Revenue was up $89.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.97
|2.99
|2.72
|2.74
|EPS Actual
|3.27
|3.25
|2.88
|2.72
|Revenue Estimate
|426.38M
|419.13M
|404.97M
|397.92M
|Revenue Actual
|431.12M
|424.73M
|411.89M
|399.56M
