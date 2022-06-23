Apogee Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apogee Enterprises APOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apogee Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 78.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $30.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.53 0.55 0.36 EPS Actual 0.91 0.63 0.53 0.42 Revenue Estimate 323.33M 314.62M 315.39M 288.60M Revenue Actual 327.96M 334.22M 325.80M 326.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.