Apogee Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apogee Enterprises APOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apogee Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 78.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $30.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.53
|0.55
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.63
|0.53
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|323.33M
|314.62M
|315.39M
|288.60M
|Revenue Actual
|327.96M
|334.22M
|325.80M
|326.01M
To track all earnings releases for Apogee Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.