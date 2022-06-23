Recap: GMS Q4 Earnings

GMS GMS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GMS beat estimated earnings by 11.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.88.
Revenue was up $356.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GMS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.74
|1.6
|1.26
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|1.74
|2
|1.67
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|1.13B
|1.06B
|975.29M
|858.90M
|Revenue Actual
|1.15B
|1.15B
|1.04B
|932.20M
To track all earnings releases for GMS visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews