$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,600 Today

Williams Companies WMB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.4%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,562.79 today based on a price of $29.79 for WMB at the time of writing.

Williams Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

