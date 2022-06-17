Here's How Much $100 Invested In Tyson Foods 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Tyson Foods TSN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.95%. Currently, Tyson Foods has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion.

Buying $100 In TSN: If an investor had bought $100 of TSN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $547.00 today based on a price of $82.81 for TSN at the time of writing.

Tyson Foods's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.