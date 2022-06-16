Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Thermo Fisher Scientific 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.61%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,724.38 today based on a price of $506.31 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

