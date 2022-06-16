Here's How Much $100 Invested In Constellation Brands 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Constellation Brands STZ has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.52%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion.

Buying $100 In STZ: If an investor had bought $100 of STZ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,134.09 today based on a price of $225.57 for STZ at the time of writing.

Constellation Brands's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

