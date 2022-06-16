Here's How Much $100 Invested In STMicroelectronics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

STMicroelectronics STM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.04%. Currently, STMicroelectronics has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion.

Buying $100 In STM: If an investor had bought $100 of STM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $589.96 today based on a price of $32.90 for STM at the time of writing.

STMicroelectronics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

