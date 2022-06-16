Trulieve Cannabis's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Trulieve Cannabis's TCNNF reported sales totaled $318.30 million. Despite a 54.97% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $32.48 million. In Q4, Trulieve Cannabis brought in $305.30 million in sales but lost $72.13 million in earnings.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q1, Trulieve Cannabis posted an ROIC of 1.59%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Trulieve Cannabis, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.59% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Trulieve Cannabis reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.01/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.03/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.