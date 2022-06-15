$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

PPG Indus PPG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.71%. Currently, PPG Indus has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion.

Buying $100 In PPG: If an investor had bought $100 of PPG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $306.21 today based on a price of $113.46 for PPG at the time of writing.

PPG Indus's Performance Over Last 15 Years

