If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $12,000 Today

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.52%. Currently, Old Dominion Freight Line has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In ODFL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ODFL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $12,457.13 today based on a price of $243.45 for ODFL at the time of writing.

Old Dominion Freight Line's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

