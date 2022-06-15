ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read How John Wiley & Sons Fared In Q4

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 11:40 AM | 1 min read
  • John Wiley & Sons Inc WLY reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $545.7 million.
  • Revenue from Research Publishing & Platforms rose 5%, Academic & Professional Learning declined 7%, and Education Services increased 8%.
  • Costs and expenses increased 0.5% Y/Y to $487.2 million.
  • The operating margin expanded Y/Y from 9.6% to 10.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 14% to $58 million.
  • The company held $100.4 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $339.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA remained flat (CC) at $111 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS was $1.08 versus $1.15 a year earlier.
  • Outlook: John Wiley sees FY23 sales of $2.10 billion - $2.14 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.40 - $3.75 at spot rates.
  • Price Action: WLY shares are trading higher by 2.20% at $49.17 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance