Read How John Wiley & Sons Fared In Q4

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $545.7 million. Revenue from Research Publishing & Platforms rose 5%, Academic & Professional Learning declined 7%, and Education Services increased 8%.

Costs and expenses increased 0.5% Y/Y to $487.2 million.

The operating margin expanded Y/Y from 9.6% to 10.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 14% to $58 million.

The company held $100.4 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $339.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA remained flat (CC) at $111 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.3%.

Adjusted EPS was $1.08 versus $1.15 a year earlier.

Outlook: John Wiley sees FY23 sales of $2.10 billion - $2.14 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.40 - $3.75 at spot rates.

