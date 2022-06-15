$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,000 Today

Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.65%. Currently, Mettler-Toledo Intl has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion.

Buying $100 In MTD: If an investor had bought $100 of MTD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,990.10 today based on a price of $1164.18 for MTD at the time of writing.

Mettler-Toledo Intl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.