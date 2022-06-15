$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,200 Today

Motorola Solns MSI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.55%. Currently, Motorola Solns has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,190.90 today based on a price of $205.62 for MSI at the time of writing.

Motorola Solns's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.