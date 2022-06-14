If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,100 Today

Moody's MCO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.1%. Currently, Moody's has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,107.81 today based on a price of $258.13 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moody's's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.