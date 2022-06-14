Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lockheed Martin 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lockheed Martin LMT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.04%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In LMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of LMT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,854.53 today based on a price of $411.65 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

