Motorcar Parts of America: Q4 Earnings Insights

Motorcar Parts of America MPAA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Motorcar Parts of America missed estimated earnings by 46.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was down $4.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 4.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Motorcar Parts of America's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.45
|0.23
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.68
|0.43
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|140.50M
|142.67M
|120.40M
|153.30M
|Revenue Actual
|161.81M
|175.55M
|149.03M
|168.13M
