Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ICICI Bank Stock In The Last 20 Years

ICICI Bank IBN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.25%. Currently, ICICI Bank has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion.

Buying $100 In IBN: If an investor had bought $100 of IBN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,333.94 today based on a price of $17.21 for IBN at the time of writing.

ICICI Bank's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.