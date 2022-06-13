Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning HP Stock In The Last 10 Years

HP HPQ has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.55%. Currently, HP has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In HPQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of HPQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,521.57 today based on a price of $33.67 for HPQ at the time of writing.

HP's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.