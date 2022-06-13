Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Equinor Stock In The Last 5 Years

Equinor EQNR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.92%. Currently, Equinor has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion.

Buying $100 In EQNR: If an investor had bought $100 of EQNR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.25 today based on a price of $34.41 for EQNR at the time of writing.

Equinor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

