$1000 Invested In General Dynamics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

General Dynamics GD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.87%. Currently, General Dynamics has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In GD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,378.01 today based on a price of $218.83 for GD at the time of writing.

General Dynamics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

