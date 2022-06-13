If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,700 Today

Eversource Energy ES has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.15%. Currently, Eversource Energy has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In ES: If an investor had bought $1000 of ES stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,723.80 today based on a price of $86.54 for ES at the time of writing.

Eversource Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

