$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $11,000 Today

Electronic Arts EA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.9%. Currently, Electronic Arts has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In EA: If an investor had bought $1000 of EA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,857.61 today based on a price of $133.44 for EA at the time of writing.

Electronic Arts's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

