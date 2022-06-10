If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,300 Today

Digital Realty Trust DLR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.48%. Currently, Digital Realty Trust has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In DLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of DLR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,303.08 today based on a price of $132.11 for DLR at the time of writing.

Digital Realty Trust's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

