$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

D.R. Horton DHI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.59%. Currently, D.R. Horton has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion.

Buying $100 In DHI: If an investor had bought $100 of DHI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $210.00 today based on a price of $70.12 for DHI at the time of writing.

D.R. Horton's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

