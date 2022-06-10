$100 Invested In Cognizant Tech Solns 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.09%. Currently, Cognizant Tech Solns has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion.

Buying $100 In CTSH: If an investor had bought $100 of CTSH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,333.67 today based on a price of $70.00 for CTSH at the time of writing.

Cognizant Tech Solns's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.