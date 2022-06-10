ñol

$100 Invested In Cintas 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 1:41 PM | 1 min read

Cintas CTAS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.14%. Currently, Cintas has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion.

Buying $100 In CTAS: If an investor had bought $100 of CTAS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $939.35 today based on a price of $379.12 for CTAS at the time of writing.

Cintas's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

