Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Blackstone Stock In The Last 10 Years

Blackstone BX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.15%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In BX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,372.89 today based on a price of $113.93 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

