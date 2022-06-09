Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning BHP Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

BHP Group BHP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.71%. Currently, BHP Group has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In BHP: If an investor had bought $1000 of BHP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,100.13 today based on a price of $65.70 for BHP at the time of writing.

BHP Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

