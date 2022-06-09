Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Brookfield Asset Mgmt Stock In The Last 20 Years

Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.97%. Currently, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion.

Buying $100 In BAM: If an investor had bought $100 of BAM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,606.99 today based on a price of $49.28 for BAM at the time of writing.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Performance Over Last 20 Years

