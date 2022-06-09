$100 Invested In Broadcom 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.62%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $241.37 billion.

Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,688.62 today based on a price of $572.78 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

