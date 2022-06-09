Why Yext Shares Are Trading Higher

Shares of small-cap penny stock Yext, Inc. YEXT shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings per share and sales results.

Yext reported quarterly losses of $(0.06) per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.07)and sales of $98.80 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $96.75 million.

"During the first quarter, we continued to work towards streamlining the business, improving efficiencies, and re-architecting our go-to-market strategy," said Mike Walrath, Yext's Chief Executive Officer.

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally.

Yext shares have traded as high as $15.17 and as low as $4.26 over a 52 week period.

The stock was trading about 8.1% higher at $5.86 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.