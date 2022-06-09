Why Mission Produce Shares Are Rising Today

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted earnings per share results.

Mission Produce reported quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.01.

"I'm pleased with our ability to get the business back on track quickly following the temporary operational challenges associated with our ERP implementation in the first quarter. Our per-box margins have recovered and returned to the high-end of normal historical ranges," commented Steve Barnard, Founder and CEO, Mission Produce.

Mission Produce Inc is engaged in the business of producing and distributing avocados.

Mission Produce shares were trading about 8.7% higher at $15.13 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.