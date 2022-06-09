$100 Invested In America Movil 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

America Movil AMX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.96%. Currently, America Movil has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion.

Buying $100 In AMX: If an investor had bought $100 of AMX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $806.45 today based on a price of $20.00 for AMX at the time of writing.

America Movil's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.