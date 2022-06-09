Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ameriprise Financial 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ameriprise Financial AMP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.84%. Currently, Ameriprise Financial has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion.

Buying $100 In AMP: If an investor had bought $100 of AMP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $415.68 today based on a price of $269.57 for AMP at the time of writing.

Ameriprise Financial's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.