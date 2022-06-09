Recap: Signet Jewelers Q1 Earnings

Signet Jewelers SIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Signet Jewelers beat estimated earnings by 20.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.86 versus an estimate of $2.38.

Revenue was up $149.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Signet Jewelers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 5.01 0.67 1.62 1.27 EPS Actual 5.01 1.43 3.57 2.23 Revenue Estimate 2.77B 1.58B 1.63B 1.62B Revenue Actual 2.81B 1.54B 1.79B 1.69B

