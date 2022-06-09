Recap: Signet Jewelers Q1 Earnings

Signet Jewelers SIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Signet Jewelers beat estimated earnings by 20.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.86 versus an estimate of $2.38.
Revenue was up $149.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Signet Jewelers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|5.01
|0.67
|1.62
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|5.01
|1.43
|3.57
|2.23
|Revenue Estimate
|2.77B
|1.58B
|1.63B
|1.62B
|Revenue Actual
|2.81B
|1.54B
|1.79B
|1.69B
