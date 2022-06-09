Bilibili: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bilibili BILI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bilibili missed estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.62.

Revenue was up $201.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.68 -0.68 -2.86 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.66 -0.65 -0.35 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 913.86M 811.48M 658.78M 586.02M Revenue Actual 907.10M 808.00M 696.20M 595.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.