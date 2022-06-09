Bilibili: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bilibili BILI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bilibili missed estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.62.
Revenue was up $201.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.68
|-0.68
|-2.86
|-0.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.66
|-0.65
|-0.35
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|913.86M
|811.48M
|658.78M
|586.02M
|Revenue Actual
|907.10M
|808.00M
|696.20M
|595.40M
To track all earnings releases for Bilibili visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews