If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $600 Today

Applied Materials AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.42%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion.

Buying $100 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $588.18 today based on a price of $112.46 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.