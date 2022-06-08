Recap: Campbell Soup Q3 Earnings

Campbell Soup CPB reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Earnings
Campbell Soup beat estimated earnings by 14.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $146.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Campbell Soup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.81
|0.47
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.89
|0.55
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|2.24B
|2.28B
|1.81B
|2.00B
|Revenue Actual
|2.21B
|2.24B
|1.87B
|1.98B
