Kingsoft Cloud: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $66.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.20 -0.13 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.22 -0.16 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 408.19M 397.19M 335.16M 291.33M Revenue Actual 417.37M 374.62M 336.66M 276.80M

