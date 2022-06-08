Kingsoft Cloud: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $66.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.33
|-0.20
|-0.13
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.22
|-0.16
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|408.19M
|397.19M
|335.16M
|291.33M
|Revenue Actual
|417.37M
|374.62M
|336.66M
|276.80M
To track all earnings releases for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.