Recap: United Natural Foods Q3 Earnings

United Natural Foods UNFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Natural Foods beat estimated earnings by 13.4%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was up $622.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.14
|0.56
|0.80
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.13
|0.97
|1.18
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|7.15B
|6.80B
|6.85B
|6.82B
|Revenue Actual
|7.42B
|7.00B
|6.74B
|6.62B
To track all earnings releases for United Natural Foods visit their earnings calendar here.
