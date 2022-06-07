ñol

Recap: Hello Group Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read

 

Hello Gr MOMO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 04:10 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

 

Hello Gr beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was down $33.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

 

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hello Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.26 0.31 0.32 0.36
EPS Actual 0.22 0.42 0.39 0.44
Revenue Estimate 567.96M 573.63M 558.01M 530.38M
Revenue Actual 576.57M 583.42M 568.68M 529.72M

To track all earnings releases for Hello Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

