Recap: Hello Group Q1 Earnings

Hello Gr MOMO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 04:10 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hello Gr beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was down $33.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hello Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.31
|0.32
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.42
|0.39
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|567.96M
|573.63M
|558.01M
|530.38M
|Revenue Actual
|576.57M
|583.42M
|568.68M
|529.72M
