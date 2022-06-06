Monday's Market Minute: Another Busy Week Ahead

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Let's take a market minute to have a look at a few things to keep an eye on. First, energies remain front and center with the WTI futures (/CL) holding around $120 a barrel. AAA this morning is reporting the national average for a gallon of gas is at $4.86, up from $3.05 this time last year.



We have economic data due out this week that could move markets; unfortunately, we need to wait until Friday for it. At the end of the week, keep an eye on the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, due out Friday. Along with the Michigan Sentiment figures, these will be closely watched for further insight as to the pace of inflation here in the U.S.



As far as companies reporting quarterly results, we have a handful: Cracker Barrel (CBRL), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Casey’s (CASY), Dave and Buster’s (PLAY), Campbell’s (CPB), J. Jill (JILL), Five Below (FIVE), NIO (NIO), DocuSign (DOCU), and Stich Fix (SFIX), to name a few.



Lastly, lots of attention on financial markets this week. We have a half dozen central banks set to meet, most expected to raise rates. Stay dialed in on the ECB, expected to leave rates unchanged but to announce plans to end the bond purchase program.

